In a July 13, 2017 email to numerous FBI officials (some of whom are redacted), Strzok says he wants to keep the privileges he had while serving as the deputy assistant director (DAD) in the counterintelligence division (CD) of the FBI:
"Broadly, I need to be able to act at least in the capacity of my old CD DAD job - approve NSLs [national security letters], conduct [redacted] declassify information, [redacted] agent travel, requisitions, etc. Of those, the most problematic and one of the most essential is declassification authority."FBI assistant director of the counterintelligence division, William Priestap, responded:
"In answer to your initial question, while assigned to the Special Counsel's office, you will retain your CD DAD authorities, to include declassification authority. Since you will take your non-transferrable declassification authority with you, CD will work to obtain another declassification authority slot for the DAD who is chosen to replace you. Assuming the 7th floor approves, you will remain on CD's books as a fourth (floating) DAD. When you move on from your DAD position, your DAD slot will revert back to HRD."In a press release, Judicial Watch President, Tom Fitton, says, "These new emails show anti-Trump FBI official Peter Strzok's 'assignment' gave the Mueller Special Counsel operation special authorities to target President Trump. We know Strzok can't be trusted and the Special Counsel should tell us if Strzok abused his special authorities to target President Trump."
