The family of a 14-month-old girl fatally mauled by a dog in country Victoria had only been in the township for a few months before her death.Mayor of Baw Baw Shire Joe Gauci said the dog had been seized by the local council, and the family had consented for it to be destroyed. Counselling services for the community had been set up at the local hall, he said."When it's a young child, I think it's even harder for the community to take," he told reporters."It's tragic. It's a new family that's moved into our local area, and I don't know how you put words to it. It's just a tragic event that's happened. And we'll just work through it."Chief executive officer of the shire, Alison Leighton, said the girl's death would "shake" the community."Neerim Junction ... is a tight-knit community and we certainly want to make sure that they feel council's support in a tragedy such as this," Ms Leighton said.Police are investigating the circumstances of the attack and will prepare a report for the coroner.