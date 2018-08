Caller: "My Dad's having a heart attack and I need an ambulance right now."

Dispatcher: "Is he currently awake?"



Caller: "Daddy are you awake. Yes he's awake but he's laying down on the ground."



Dispatcher: "...they should be there soon."

Zekman: "People could die because an ambulance does not get to them in time?"



Paramedic: "I absolutely believe people have died already."

As CBS 2 Investigator Pam Zekman reports, it was mostly because once again there were no ambulances available nearby.That call was received at 2:09 p.m. on July 3.State standards require fire departments to provide advance life support assistance within six minutes.A fire engine arrived nine minutes after it was dispatched with a paramedic on board, but by that time...""He was in and out of consciousness, was mumbling words and just holding his chest, having extreme chest pain," said Christine Marnul, the wife of the patient."The firemen were saying there was a delay because there were just no ambulances available," said Marnul.The 2 Investigators have learned thatAt 2:35 p.m., an ambulance that was miles away finally arrived, 24 minutes after it was dispatched.Forty-three minutes after the original call for an ambulance, the patient arrived at the emergency room at Community First Medical Center, where doctors treated him for a major heart attack."Every minute counts in the response to a patient having a heart attack," said Dr. David Fishman, who treated the man at the hospital.When asked about a 43-minute response time, from the time the call is made to arriving at the hospital, Fishman said, "That's absolutely awful.""The amount of damage is definitely related to the response time," he said.For years, the 2 Investigators have reported on excessive response times that paramedics blame on a shortage of ambulances.In November of 2017, Zekman interviewed a paramedic who asked that we hide his identity.In January, we asked Mayor Rahm Emanuel about a 32-minute response time for a hit and run victim who was lying on the ground waiting for an ambulance."Obviously I don't want to see that in any part of the city," Emanuel said. "They are going to get all the resources they need to continue to do and serve every part of the city of Chicago."After that CBS 2 story, the mayor ordered the fire commissioner to put in a new ambulance request.Four years ago, additional ambulances were promised by the city, but never purchased. Chicagoans are still waiting."I believe he could have died," said Marnul.A city spokesperson said paramedics on the fire trucks have the equipment needed to diagnose and stabilize a patient. But five new ambulances will be soon be added to the fleet of 75 so the department can best respond to calls with increased efficiency.Critics said five is not enough.The city of Chicago has not responded to that report.