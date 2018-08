© Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court / Reuters

Rex Tillerson derailed a blitzkrieg plan by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to target Qatar and may have been fired as secretary of state for his actions, a report by The Intercept says.The enmity of the Arab monarchies may have stemmed from Tillerson's effort to block a military intervention against Qatar, which two powerful princes in Saudi Arabia and the UAE were preparing as a means to end a diplomatic rift in the Arab Peninsula, a report by The Intercept said on Wednesday. The story is based on anonymous sources, a current member of the US intelligence community, two former US State Department officials and two individuals familiar with matters regarding the UAE and Saudi royal families.The ongoing diplomatic crisis in the Arab world positioned Qatar in opposition to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, which declared a trade blockade of the gas-rich country. Qatar for its part was supported by Iran, the regional arch-enemy of Saudi Arabia. Tillerson was involved in an extensive diplomatic effort to de-escalate the conflict since June 2017, when it erupted.Tillerson's effort succeeded in preventing the incursion, the report says. But it left Mohammed bin Zayed, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and one of the most powerful people in the UAE, enraged. He and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, now crown prince and de facto ruler of the country in lieu of his father King Salman, were the driving forces behind the planned military solution. The two crown princes began lobbying the White House to sack Tillerson in the fall of 2017, according to the report.