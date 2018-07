© Getty Images

"San Jose PD lead us right into the protesters," Hernandez told CBS San Francisco. "Someone needs to be held accountable for what happened. So it's awesome - a huge step - to know that they will be held accountable for the lack of planning and the stand-down order that they received."

"We think in the end the officers didn't do anything wrong and they did everything they could to try to protect public safety," Doyle said. "The police officers were really caught between a rock and a hard place."

