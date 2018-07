© Darin Russell/Reuters



Moscow knows what military actions Washington and its Western allies might be plotting against it, but the country is well-protected, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Lavrov told the participants of the Russian youth educational forum "Territory of Meanings", held some 200km from Moscow in Vladimir Region.The US has been actively deploying its air-defense systems around the globe, including on Russia's doorstep, in the Baltic states, and Japan. But the top diplomat saidHe was citing Russian President Vladimir Putin and new developments in the Russian Army.Tokyo is planning to spend some $4.2 billion over the next 30 years to install and operate US radar systems on the new ground-based Aegis Ashore missile defense system.Despite Japanese claims the systems are aimed at protection against North Korean missile threats, Russia has repeatedly protested their deployment, calling itIn 2017, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the systems' appearance on Russia's eastern borders is "something we certainly cannot fail to take into account in our military planning."Lavrov also addressed Washington's seeming unwillingness to cooperate with the rest of the world in space exploration.The US has already started looking at space militarization. In June, saying that "American dominance in space" should begin. Last week, the US House of Representatives approved the $716 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for next year which, among other provisions, requires by the end of March 2019.