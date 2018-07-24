The Islamic State affiliated Jaysh Khaled bin Walid forces suffered a major setback in southwest Syria on Monday, resulting in the loss of several areas to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack on Monday by storming several towns in the the Yarmouk Basin of southwest Syria.Following a series of intense clashes, the Syrian Arab Army managed to break through the Islamic State's lines andAccording to a military source in Daraa, the Syrian Arab Army liberated the towns of Mahar, Rafid, Hiran Janoubi, Hiran Shamali, Rasm Hassan, Mudawarat, Mahyubiu, Rasem Zaerurat, Muallaqah, Ghadir Bustan, Abu Tynt, Abu Hashaw Mushidat, and Umm Luqas.All of these liberated towns are located in the northwestern corridor of the DaraaThe military source added that Jaysh Khaled bin Walid suffered heavy losses during yesterday's battle, withDespite these large-scale gains by the Syrian Arab Army, the Yarmouk Basin region is still mostly under the control of the Islamic State terrorists.In the coming days,, as they continue to advance through the terrorist group's defenses.