Here's the one from Tuesday:
2 days in a row with a waterspout in Fort Morgan, Al. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/9D8l1HM3WM— Steve Ellison (@cueballRN) July 17, 2018
And here's a pic of one on Monday:
Fort Morgan @spann pic.twitter.com/4CvZoT0YcE— Stacy Grant (@stacyrayed) July 16, 2018
It's waterspout season, according to the National Weather Service in Mobile.
The summer months, June, July and August, when the Gulf waters are at their warmest, can make for prime conditions for waterspouts, according to Jason Beaman, the warning coordination meteorologist at the weather service.
"We don't even need a full-fledged thunderstorm to get a waterspout," he said Tuesday.