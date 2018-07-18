© NOAA file photo



2 days in a row with a waterspout in Fort Morgan, Al. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/9D8l1HM3WM — Steve Ellison (@cueballRN) July 17, 2018



Waterspouts are nothing new along the Gulf Coast, but two have been sighted in the past two days near Fort Morgan.Here's the one from Tuesday:And here's a pic of one on Monday:It's waterspout season, according to the National Weather Service in Mobile.The summer months, June, July and August, when the Gulf waters are at their warmest, can make for prime conditions for waterspouts, according to Jason Beaman, the warning coordination meteorologist at the weather service."We don't even need a full-fledged thunderstorm to get a waterspout," he said Tuesday.