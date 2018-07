© alliance/Sputnik/S. Guneev

Not surprisingly, Trump's meetings with NATO and Putin are being portrayed as ominous events by Russiagaters.Stephen F. Cohen, professor emeritus of Russian studies and politics at NYU and Princeton, and John Batchelor continue their (usually) weekly discussions of the new US-Russian Cold War.As Cohen pointed out in previous discussions,going back to FDR's wartime meeting with Stalin in Tehran in 1943. Every American president since FDR met with a Kremlin leader in a summit-style format at least once, several doing so multiple times. The purpose was always to resolve conflicts and enhance cooperation in relations between the two countries. Some summits succeeded, some did not, but all were thought to be an essential aspect of White House-Kremlin relations As a rule, American presidents have departed for summits with bipartisan support and well-wishes.with Russian President Putin, in Helsinki on July 16,- in Trump's case, first for a NATO summit and then the one with Putin -defamations once issued only by extremist fringe elements in American politics. Now, however, we are told this daily by mainstream publications, broadcasts, and "think tanks." According to a representative of the Clintons' Center for American Progress, " Trump is going to sell out America and its allies ." The New York Times and The Washington Post also feature "experts" - they are chosen accordingly - who "worry" and "fear" that Trump and Putin " will get along ." The Times of London, a bastion of Russophobic Cold War advocacy, captures the mainstream perspective in a single headline: " Fears Grow Over Prospect of Trump 'Peace Deal' with Putin ."An anti-"peace" Washington establishment is, of course, what still-unproven Russiagate allegations have wrought, as summed up by a New York magazine writer who advises us that the Trump-Putin summit may well beThe charge is hardly original, having been made for months at MSNBC by the questionably credentialed "intelligence expert" Malcolm Nance and the, it seems, selectively informed Rachel Maddow, among many other "experts." Considering today's perilous geopolitical situation, it is hard not to conclude that much of the American political establishment, particularly the Democratic Party,the other nuclear superpower. For this too, there is no precedent in American history.Not surprisingly, Trump's dreaded visit to the NATO summit has only inflated the uncritical cult of that organization, which has been in search of a purpose and ever more funding since the end of the Soviet Union in 1991.an assertion that might startle many of the non-military institutions involved and even some liberals.It has never - thankfully - gone to war as an alliance, only a few "willing" member (and would-be member) states under US leadership. Even then, what counts as "great victories"? The police action in the Balkans in the 1990s? The disasters in the aftermath of Iraq and Libya? The longest, still-ongoing American war in history, in Afghanistan?and that has resulted in less, not more, security for all concerned, as is evident today. The only "Russian threat" since the end of the Soviet Union is one provoked by the US-led NATO itself, from Georgia and Ukraine to the Baltic states. And only NATO's vast corporate bureaucracy, its some 4,000 employees housed in its new $1.2 billion headquarters in Brussels , and US and other weapons manufacturers who gain from each new member state, have profited. But none of this can be discussed in the mainstream, because Trump uttered a few words questioning NATO's role and funding, even though the subject has been on the agenda of several think tanks since the 1990s.Also not surprisingly, and unlike in the past, mainstream media have found little place for serious discussion of today's dangerous conflicts between Washington and Moscow: regarding nuclear-weapons-imitation treaties, cyber-warfare, Syria, Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the Black Sea region, even Afghanistan. It's easy to imagine how Trump and Putin could agree on conflict-reduction and cooperation in all of these realms. But considering the traducing by the Post Times , and Maddow of a group of senators who visited Moscow around July 4, it's much harder to see how the defamed Trump could implement such "peace deals." ( There is a long history of sabotaging or attempting to sabotage summits and other détente-like initiatives. Indeed, a few such attempts have been evident in recent months and more may lie ahead.)Nor is the unreasonably demonized Putin without constraints at home, though none like those that may cripple Trump. The Kremlin's long-postponed decision to raise the pension age for Russian men and women has caused his popular ratings, though still high, to drop some 8 to 10 percent in recent weeks. More significantly, segments of the Russian military-security establishment do not trust These Russian "hard-liners" have made their concerns known publicly, and Putin must take them into account. As has been a function of summits over the decades,Given the constraints on Trump and his proclivities,Even if nothing more specific is achieved, everyone who cares about American and international security should hope that the Trump-Putin summit results at least in a restoration of the diplomatic process, the longstanding "contacts," between Washington and Moscow that have been greatly diminished, if not destroyed, by the new Cold War and by Russiagate allegations.We should also hope that the Democratic Party's reaction to the summit, in its pursuit of Trump, does not make it the party of unrelenting Cold War, as it may be already becoming.is a professor emeritus of Russian studies and politics at New York University and Princeton University and a contributing editor of The Nation.