"Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has decided to close the Kerem Shalom checkpoint for energy until the next Sunday after consultations with the head of the General Staff," the ministry said in a statement.
The checkpoint will continue to pass food and medicines, the deliveries of which will be approved on an individual basis, according to the statement.
Comment: Which means at the whim of whatever psychopath is on duty at the time. A perfect situation for targeting individuals Israel considers troublesome.
The Kerem Shalom crossing was attacked by the Palestinian protesters twice since the start of the wave of mass anti-Israeli protests on March 30. Dozens of Palestinians were killed and hundreds of others injured as the Israeli forces suppressed the demonstrations.
