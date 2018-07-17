The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has confirmed that 48 people have now died in the flooding in Jibia local government area of Katsina State. Twnety people are still missing.
"This is the worst natural disaster I have ever witnessed in my life. I believe this is the worst ever seen in the state," the governor said.
"The devastation caused by the heavy rains (and) flood at Kukan Danmaciji of Jibia LGA is indeed enormously overwhelming and heartbreaking. While praying for the repose of the departed souls, the Katsina government will do it's able best to alleviate the sufferings caused by the losses."
The governor visited affected areas on 16 July. "I have directed the State Ministry of Environment to divert a storm water drainage away from the stream bordering the neighborhood as preliminary investigations revealed it was the main cause of the flood" he said.
Relief camps have been set up for those disaplced by the flooding. Water supply has also been set up. Medical teams and personnel from Nigeria's NEMA have been deployed to the area.
Original report, 16 July, 2018:
Over 30 people have reportedly died in flooding in Nigeria over the last few days.
Severe flooding struck Ogun State in south western Nigeria on 13 July after a period of heavy rain caused rivers to overflow.
Torrential rain between 15 and 16 July caused deadly flooding and widespread damage in the northern state of Katsina, situated on the border with Niger.
The disasters in Ogun and Katsina come after deadly flooding struck in Niger state earlier this month.
Ogun State
At least 11 people have died and more are feared missing after major flooding in the city of Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State, Nigeria.
Local media report that vehicles were swept away and houses severely damaged after the Ogun and Sokori rivers broke their banks after torrential rain on Friday 13 July 2018. According to local media, the downpour began during the afternoon and lasted around 3 hours.
According to media report, among the hardest hit areas of the city are Ijaiye, Kuto, Lafenwa, Oke Lantoro, Amolaso, Kobiti and Ilawo.
Katsina State
A period of heavy rain that began late 15 July and continued into 16 July caused deadly flooding in the Jibia local government area of Katsina State.
According to local media, the worst hit areas include Kwata, Dantudu, Sabuwar, Tukare, Tsohuwar Tukare, Ungwar Mai Kwari.
Local media say that at least 25 people have died. The flooding and rain also destroyed 90 houses, as well as crops and cattle.
Social Media
This was Abeokuta yesterday. It's very bad. pic.twitter.com/wLP5srjJru— kokoroewa (@onaskokoroewa) July 14, 2018
OMG! Results from yesterday's 3hrs rain in Abeokuta. 💔 😭 pic.twitter.com/D8sDgpae5o— Hafeez (@TheReal_Hafeez) July 14, 2018
Why does the media appear to be silent about the devastating flood that ravaged #Abeokuta? What has been the emergency response by @Govsia @AsoRock and other stakeholders? Hearts out to all who suffered loss. @bolsaid @SANNigeria @PrinceADEJOHN @channelstv #WITC #WomenParticipate pic.twitter.com/Kb0auPosCP— Dr. Anne 'Muyiwa (@AnneMuyiwa) July 15, 2018
48 bodies have so far been recovered. We have also established #IDP camps at the Tudun Wada and Jibia Primary schools with a well equipped Medical Team and adequate water supply. @nemanigeria pic.twitter.com/9ztUCb51OM— Aminu Bello Masari (@GovernorMasari) July 16, 2018
The devastation caused by the heavy rains/flood at Kukan Danmaciji of Jibia LGA is indeed enormously overwhelming and heartbreaking. While praying for the repose of the departed souls, the @KTSGovt will do it's able best to alleviate the sufferings caused by the losses. pic.twitter.com/2KQIElWHeh— Aminu Bello Masari (@GovernorMasari) July 16, 2018