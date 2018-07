Update, 17 July 2018:

Original report, 16 July, 2018:

Ogun State

Katsina State

Social Media

This was Abeokuta yesterday. It's very bad. pic.twitter.com/wLP5srjJru — kokoroewa (@onaskokoroewa) July 14, 2018



OMG! Results from yesterday's 3hrs rain in Abeokuta. 💔 😭 pic.twitter.com/D8sDgpae5o — Hafeez (@TheReal_Hafeez) July 14, 2018



48 bodies have so far been recovered. We have also established #IDP camps at the Tudun Wada and Jibia Primary schools with a well equipped Medical Team and adequate water supply. @nemanigeria pic.twitter.com/9ztUCb51OM — Aminu Bello Masari (@GovernorMasari) July 16, 2018



The devastation caused by the heavy rains/flood at Kukan Danmaciji of Jibia LGA is indeed enormously overwhelming and heartbreaking. While praying for the repose of the departed souls, the @KTSGovt will do it's able best to alleviate the sufferings caused by the losses. pic.twitter.com/2KQIElWHeh — Aminu Bello Masari (@GovernorMasari) July 16, 2018



The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has confirmed that 48 people have now died in the flooding in Jibia local government area of Katsina State. Twnety people are still missing."The devastation caused by the heavy rains (and) flood at Kukan Danmaciji of Jibia LGA is indeed enormously overwhelming and heartbreaking. While praying for the repose of the departed souls, the Katsina government will do it's able best to alleviate the sufferings caused by the losses."The governor visited affected areas on 16 July. "I have directed the State Ministry of Environment to divert a storm water drainage away from the stream bordering the neighborhood as preliminary investigations revealed it was the main cause of the flood" he said.Relief camps have been set up for those disaplced by the flooding. Water supply has also been set up. Medical teams and personnel from Nigeria's NEMA have been deployed to the area.Over 30 people have reportedly died in flooding in Nigeria over the last few days.At least 11 people have died and more are feared missing after major flooding in the city of Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State, Nigeria.Local media report that vehicles were swept away and houses severely damaged after the Ogun and Sokori rivers broke their banks after torrential rain on Friday 13 July 2018. According to local media, the downpour began during the afternoon and lasted around 3 hours.According to media report, among the hardest hit areas of the city are Ijaiye, Kuto, Lafenwa, Oke Lantoro, Amolaso, Kobiti and Ilawo.A period of heavy rain that began late 15 July and continued into 16 July caused deadly flooding in the Jibia local government area of Katsina State.According to local media, the worst hit areas include Kwata, Dantudu, Sabuwar, Tukare, Tsohuwar Tukare, Ungwar Mai Kwari.Local media say that at least 25 people have died. The flooding and rain also destroyed 90 houses, as well as crops and cattle.