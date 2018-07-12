Puppet Masters
Russian defense minister: Uncertainty, tension in world affairs push Moscow & Beijing together
RT
Wed, 11 Jul 2018 19:30 UTC
In a frank interview with Italian magazine Il Giornale, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu explained Russia's strategy of keeping friends and deterring foes, and explained why Moscow has every reason to remain vigilant towards the US and its allies.
Russia & China: Strength through friendship
"There's no doubt, tensions in world affairs gave boost to strengthening Russia-China ties built upon mutual respect and trust,"Shoigu told the Italian magazine. Both powers enjoy lasting strategic relations, and their militaries jointly hone their combat skills in naval and air defense drills.
Meanwhile, military ties between Moscow and Beijing are not limited to joint war games and political dialogue. In April, China sent its top-tier delegation to the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security to demonstrate the unity of the Russian and Chinese militaries.
Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, who led the delegation, said they went there "to let the Americans know about close ties between the Russian and Chinese armed forces."
Prior to Wei's visit, state-run Chinese newspaper the Global Times published an editorial titled "Western pressure brings China and Russia closer." The report quoted analysts who believe that the current international environment - including the anti-Russia hysteria in the West and the US-China trade war - will only strengthen the Moscow-Beijing alliance.
Shoigu, who has served as defense minister for over six years, emphasized that Sino-Russian military activities are "purely defensive in nature" and have nothing in common with those of NATO and the EU. "Our military-to-military ties aren't targeting other countries or alliances, only contributing to global and regional security."
US prone to hybrid wars, backs 'wildest ideologies' & spreads 'controlled chaos'
Further into the interview, Shoigu accused Washington of pushing a "neocolonialism strategy" which the Americans tested in Iraq and Libya. To spread "controlled chaos," the US backs "even the wildest ideologies to weaken legitimate governments."
Dismissing Western allegations of "hybrid wars" being waged by Moscow, he said such warfare is known since time immemorial. It was the hybrid warfare that helped Britain defeat the Ottoman Empire in World War I, Shoigu recalled, asking, "who doesn't know the adventures of Lawrence of Arabia?"
To succeed in a hybrid war, one needs to have "global and all-embracing media," dominate in IT and telecoms, control the world financial system, and employ Special Forces in other countries. "Who else, except for the US and Great Britain, has such a potential?" the Defense Minister said.
Washington has widely utilized hybrid warfare in Yugoslavia, Libya, Chechnya, and, most recently, Syria, Shoigu maintained. According to him, the sequence continued when a Western-backed coup struck Ukraine in February 2014, where "nationalist fighters trained on American and European money" removed the legitimate president from power.
Allegations that Russia is instigating a "hybrid war" began emerging in US and British media after similar subversive actions failed in Crimea, Shoigu underlined.
While the US seems reluctant to mend ties with Russia, Moscow is keen to keep the door for the dialogue open. "Though I work as Defense Minister, I am convinced every issue can be and should be solved without resorting to military power,"Shoigu stressed.
