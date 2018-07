© Vitaly Ankov / Sputnik

Russia & China: Strength through friendship

US prone to hybrid wars, backs 'wildest ideologies' & spreads 'controlled chaos'

Russia and China are rigorously improving strategic ties to be better prepared for the challenges of today's world, as the US resorts to deception, hybrid wars, and controlled chaos, the Russian defense minister said.In a frank interview with Italian magazine Il Giornale, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu explained Russia's strategy of keeping friends and deterring foes, and explained why Moscow has every reason to remain vigilant towards the US and its allies.Meanwhile, military ties between Moscow and Beijing are not limited to joint war games and political dialogue. In April, China sent its top-tier delegation to the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security to demonstrate the unity of the Russian and Chinese militaries.Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, who led the delegation, said they went therePrior to Wei's visit, state-run Chinese newspaper the Global Times published an editorial titled "Western pressure brings China and Russia closer." The report quoted analysts who believe that the current international environment - including the anti-Russia hysteria in the West and the US-China trade war - will only strengthen the Moscow-Beijing alliance.Shoigu, who has served as defense minister for over six years, emphasized that Sino-Russian military activities are "purely defensive in nature" and have nothing in common with those of NATO and the EU.Further into the interview, Shoigu accused Washington of pushing a "neocolonialism strategy" which the Americans tested in Iraq and Libya. To spread "controlled chaos," the US backs "even the wildest ideologies to weaken legitimate governments."Dismissing Western allegations of "hybrid wars" being waged by Moscow, he said such warfare is known since time immemorial. It was the hybrid warfare that helped Britain defeat the Ottoman Empire in World War I, Shoigu recalled, asking, "who doesn't know the adventures of Lawrence of Arabia?"Washington has widely utilized hybrid warfare in Yugoslavia, Libya, Chechnya, and, most recently, Syria, Shoigu maintained. According to him, the sequence continued when a Western-backed coup struck Ukraine in February 2014, where "nationalist fighters trained on American and European money" removed the legitimate president from power.While the US seems reluctant to mend ties with Russia, Moscow is keen to keep the door for the dialogue open.Shoigu stressed.