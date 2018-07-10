Earth Changes
Noctilucent clouds shine over North Wales, UK
Daily Post
Mon, 09 Jul 2018 11:54 UTC
The noctilucent clouds, which are a summer-only phenomenon, are seven times higher than normal weather clouds, and are made of ice formed around tiny dust particles left behind by shooting stars.
The photograph was taken in Amlwch by John Rowlands, who runs the Facebook page 'Space_Clouds' , where he shares photographs and information about the clouds.
"I first noticed them when I was a kid, I've since studied them and was a member of the Royal Astronomical Society at one point." He said.
A picture of the noctilucent clouds, taken by John Rowlands from Amlwch (Image: John Rowlands)
"I did some work for BBC Radio 4 at the University of Bath, in 2010, and I've contributed to published scientific papers.
"While I was doing the Radio 4 stuff, I set up the Facebook page and I've just carried on with it ever since."
Although the space clouds aren't a rare phenomenon, you'll probably have to stay up quite late if you want to see them for yourself.
Mr Rowlands added: "They're actually becoming increasingly common because we think they're linked to climate change.
"The only time you can see them is between late May early August and they usually appear one night out of two.
"To see them for yourself, you're probably best off looking from the North West to the North East, between midnight and three in the morning."
Reader Comments
Recent Comments
The Rio Curaca event that occurred in South America about 1930 may be similar. If so, several a century may be closer to the norm with most...
David Ick was right: it is the Lizard people. :O
these are the wymen no man would want to marry. most likely the product of the feministas that rode the cock carousel and are the dried up former...
In 1934 Soviet scientists proposed a variation of Kulik's hypothesis. They suggested that it was a comet, not a meteorite, that struck the area....
It looks like their understanding of planetary impacts by meteors is still in the dark ages. Perhaps because it occurs so infrequently with the...
Comment: See also: Are noctilucent clouds increasing because of the cooling climate, and the rise of fireball and volcanic activity?