© Andrew Philips

© Andrew Philips

three and a half inches of rain with the storm.

© Andrew Philips

© Andrew Philips

© Andrew Philips

© Andrew Philips

© Andrew Philips

Some producers in south central Nebraska received an unwelcome hail storm on Saturday.According to Andrew Philips, who farms in the Loomis area, the storm traveled two miles east of Loomis at a southwest angle toward Arapahoe.Philips said the hail, which lasted 30 to 40 minutes, ranged in size from peas to golf balls.. Pending insurance adjustments, Philips would like to plant a cover crop to hold off resistant weeds and build soil structure.