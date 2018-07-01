© Yonhap



Up to 400 mm of rain is forecast to pour down on Jeju Island

© Yonhap



One missing, one injured, cars waterlogged in Korea at 6 p.m. due to advancing typhoon. Korea braces, shuts down national parks.South Korea was hit by a nationwide downpour on Sunday as Typhoon Prapiroon was approaching the country's southwest coast, resulting in floods, canceled flights and damaged farms.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety sent 36 officials to six cities and 11 provinces on Sunday as a pre-emptive measure against possible landslides caused by heavy rain. The government is considering setting up a disaster center as well.slowing traffic.. A total of 383 trails in 13 parks were closed to pedestrians along with the Cheonggye Stream in Seoul on Saturday. Eighteen flights between Gimpo and Ulsan were also canceled.and the Jeolla provinces starting Monday, due to the season's seventh typhoon, Prapiroon, which formed from the southeast side of Okinawa, Japan, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.Prapiroon is expected to peak when it approaches Korea's southeast coast on Monday morning. The typhoon is forecast to land at Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, Tuesday morning and exit through the east coast.Prapiroon is a small typhoon with maximum wind speeds of 97 kilometers per hour, according to the weather agency.Officials in Namhae, South Gyeongsang Province, held an emergency meeting Sunday after canceling a scheduled inaugural ceremony in order to provide measures for possible damages the typhoon could cause.The weather agency warned people to be careful of landslides and possible accidents caused by elevated water and thunder.Rain is expected to continue throughout the week even after the typhoon passes.