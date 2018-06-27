sabo street art
Los Angeles street artist Sabo, a visionary of the alternative conservative movement, is out with his latest creative gambit: Nazi-style posters emblazoned with the DNC symbol to keep Republicans out of restaurants and other places of business.

"We wanted to showcase how the Leftists have become modern day Nazis's. First the dehumanize is, then they deny us, then they'll kill us. It scares me to think how far this is going to go. The Left doesn't realize what they're doing mimics Nazi techniques," Sabo tells Big League Politics.

Now, if you're a fascist Democrat, you can keep out Republicans the same way the owners of the Red Hen blocked Sarah Sanders from eating! Check out the new posters, which can be downloaded from unsavoryagents.com and used anywhere speech is suppressed!:

