Officers resorted to firing their guns into the air to stop the threesome in the country's southeastern province of Urfa from deliveringWhen police tried to pull the car over, the driver put his foot on the gas while the remaining two others hurled the sacks and papers out of the window, prompting officers to use force to stop and detain them while the vehicle was searched.Meanwhile, Turkey's official news agency reports that authorities have launched an investigation after three French, three German and four Italian citizens have been arrested for interfering with votes.The ten claimed to beto unsuspecting voters but did not have the proper accreditation to do this and have been brought into a nearby police station to be interviewed.Officers have also been doing the rounds up and down the country monitoring election boxes after several videos showedAnadolu Agency today reported that in Suruc, the country's south-eastern Sanliurfa district, a major police probe has been launched when locals called out voters for 'box-stuffing' at one particular polling station, though there are no further details on the fight or whether anybody was seriously injured. Sanliurfa governor Abdullah Erin said on Twitter: "The necessary interventions were made concerning the short-lived fighting between the sides."This comes after news four people were killed fighting which was sparked by an election campaign by a party candidate.in Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections which could pose a risk to Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party since they swooped in and claimed power 15 years ago.in the NATO member country.He said: "Turkey is staging a democratic revolution. With the presidential system, Turkey is seriously raising the bar, rising above the level of contemporary civilisations."President Erdogan, the most popular but divisive leader in modern Turkish history, argues the new powers will better enable him to tackle the nation's economic problems such as the plummet of the Lira and Kurdish rebels in neighbouring Syria and Iraq.Opponent, Muharrem Ince, however, gave a feisty performance at a rally among thousands of supporters of his Republican People's Party, putting President Erdogan's leadership at risk. He said he told his followers: "If Erdogan wins, your phones will continue to be listened to, fear will continue to reign."Turkey is no stranger to allegations of election rigging. Reports of interfering with votes plagued the 2017 referendum and as result, more than a million monitors were put in place today to prevent tampering with votes. In 2016 Turkey was placed under emergency rule, which restricts some freedoms and allows the government to bypass parliament with decrees, after an attempted coup.Voting has now closed.