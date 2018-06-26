© AFP/Navil Hassan



"Military operations in Al Hodeidah continue in order to put pressure on the Houthis and force them to sit down at the negotiating table. These military actions are part of the political process in Yemen and are in accordance with international law," Maliki said at a press conference broadcast by the Saudi channel Al Ekhbariya.

the coalition's spokesman Turki Maliki said Monday.Maliki also accused the Houthis of disrupting all political efforts that could lead to a negotiated solution to the crisis.Yemen is engulfed in an armed conflict between the government and the Houthi militia. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at the Yemeni President's request since March 2015.Military operations in Al Hodeidah began earlier in June when the Yemeni government forces, supported by the Saudi-led coalition, engaged in an offensive to capture the port from the Houthis. The battle continues despite warnings by the international community that the situation would aggravate the acute humanitarian crisis in Yemen.The conflict has resulted in thousands of people being killed and a major nationwide humanitarian crisis. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in 2018, 22.2 million Yemenis have been in need of assistance, which is one million more than in 2017.