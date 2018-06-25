lightning
One person died after they were struck by lightning on a Siesta Key beach, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

The person, whose name was not immediately released, was struck at about 2:15 p.m. in the vicinity of the 6000 block of Midnight Pass Road on Siesta Key.

Visiting first-responders and lifeguard performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is continuing.


The lightning was part of a series of heavy thunderstorms in the Bradenton-Sarasota area on Sunday. There were no reports of other serious injuries or damage.