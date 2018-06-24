Meanwhile, all the usual suspects are also where they should be... down to Sweden Yes "surpassing" everyone else.
Data from European Social Survey Round 8 (2016) via Alexandre Afonso (h/t Emil):
In ordered form:
There are a few reasons why I wanted to highlight this poll.
First, polls in which Russia can be compared to other European countries in detail are relatively rare. For instance, Russia doesn't participate in Eurobarometer.
Second, commenter Polish Perspective has been latching on to one particular PEW poll [1, 2, 3] in which Russians say they "are better off living in a diverse society" (as opposed to Czechia, Poland, Hungary, who prefer a "homogeneous society") to argue that Russians are "more cucked on immigration/diversity" than Visegrad.
But this poll confirms melanf's counterargument:
"For Russia this is a completely false interpretation of the survey about "diversity". In Russia a strong anti immigrant mood, but absolutely normal relations with indigenous peoples, Finno-Ugric, Turkic, etc. origin. As an analogy - imagine that the feelings of the people of Berne to the people of Geneva will be interpreted as love Swiss to African migrants."And as I have argued in numerous posts, these "based" sentiments in Russia are almost certainly stronger amongst youth than amongst the elderly (nationalist share of the vote rises, communist share of the vote falls with decreasing age). This would also reflect Polish Perspective's observation on trends in Poland.
So I suppose this is a whitepill of sorts.