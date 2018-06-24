"We're in downtown DC disrupting DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen's dinner at MXDC," the group wrote below the video on its Facebook page. "The irony isn't lost on us that this is a Mexican restaurant. Nielsen has led the program to tell her to put an end to separating families, to step down as head of the department, and that ICE and CBP must be abolished #abolishICE #abolishCBP"
The video shows members of the group standing and shouting various slogans at Nielsen and a companion while security stands at her table. Here's a run down of several of the most popular:
"Shame! Shame! ... "
"If kids don't eat in peace, you don't eat in peace."
"Not in the U.S., not in D.C." (
"In a Mexican restaurant, of all places," one woman said. "The f*ing gall. Shame on you. Shame Shame Shame Fascist pig!"
"No human being is illegal."
"Abolish ICE."
"Kirstjen Nielsen you're a villain. Locking up innocent children."
"Shame on Nielsen. Shame on Trump."
"Sanctuary for all. No borders no walls."
"End Texas concentration camps."
"We're here tonight because DSH Secretary Nielsen is sitting right over there trying to enjoy dinner as over 10,000 children have been ripped away from their parent's arms," a man said. "So we say you can't enjoy your dinner until you reunite all those families and abolish ICE."
Nielsen eventually left with a companion and security. Slate's Osita Nwanevu reported that she was "driven out" by "activists."
Metro DC released a statement following the incident on Tuesday night:
Comment: The Daily Caller dug deeper: