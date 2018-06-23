Flooding sweeps vehicles away

Heavy rain has caused flooding in the states of Tamaulipas, Aguascalientes and Guanajuato in Mexico over the last few days. The deaths of at least 7 people have been blamed on the flooding and severe weather.

Rain associated with a tropical disturbance over the western Gulf of Mexico affected areas of north-eastern Mexico and parts of Texas where as many as 350 people have been rescued from flooded homes and vehicles.

In Tamaulipas state, local media said that 4 people have died as a result of flooding since 20 June. Three of the victims died in separate incidents in Reynosa and one in Matamoros.

The state government said it is delivering aid and relief supplies to affected communities. Local weather observers reported that over a 72 hour period to 21 June, Reynosa recorded 245 mm of rain, Matamoros 180 mm, and Díaz Ordaz 170 mm.



In central Mexico, 2 people died after they were trapped in the vehicle in flood waters in the city of Aguascalientes in the state of Aguascalientes. Almost 140 mm of rain fell in the city in 48 hours to 21 June. State Civil Protection said that houses were damaged in the districts of Ojo de Agua and Constitución.

In the state of Guanajuato, heavy rain has caused flooding in several districts, including Silao, where around 40 people were evacuated. State Civil Protection said that one person died in a landslide in the city of Guanajuato.

Flood rescues in Tamaulipas Mexico, June 2018.
© Government of Tamaulipas
Flood rescues in Tamaulipas Mexico, June 2018.
Quintana Roo state

Heavy rain has also affected parts of Mexico's Caribbean coast. On 18 June, the country's National Coordination of Civil Protection of the Ministry of the Interior (SEGOB) issued an Emergency Declaration for six municipalities of Quintana Roo after flooding in the state between 14 and 16 June.

Bacalar was one of the worst affected municipalities, with around 50 people evacuated. Felipe Carrillo recorded 225.5mm of rain in 24 hours 15 to 16 June.

© Meteorología Tamaulipas