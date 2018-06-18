Two guys two dead sheep
© Unknown
Settlers see to it 'that sheep unsafely graze'.
At least 10 sheep belonging to a Palestinian farmer in Salem town, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, reportedly died on Monday after Jewish settlers poisoned a plot of grazing land.

Local sources told the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) that these sheep belonged to farmer Mahyoub Ashtiya, who was grazing his sheep on Sunday on land a few meters away from the town, particularly near the military watchtower or the bypass in the area.
At first, the sources explained, that three sheep died directly and then seven others followed, while there are five more are in critical condition, adding that the farmer incurred losses amounting to over 3,000 Jordanian dinars.

Following the incident, tests conducted by a veterinarian and the competent authorities affirmed that the sheep were exposed to poisoning. Eyewitnesses had also reported seeing a car boarded by a horde of settlers in the same area a few days ago, believing that they could have poisoned the pasture.

Settlers from the illegal settlement of Elon Moreh, who also have cattle and take them to Palestinian agricultural lands for grazing, already threatened local shepherds that they would poison their sheep if they were seen in the area.