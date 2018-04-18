© Ólafur Auðunsson



The carcass of a dead long-finned pilot whale was discovered on Monday morning on the rocky shore near Stokkseyri village in South Iceland. The whale has been dead for several days, and is believed to have been lying on the beach for a while.The carcass was discovered by a local man, Ólafur Auðunsson, who was walking along the shore when he spotted the whale. The whale is ca 6 m (20 ft) long. The fate of the carcass has not been decided.Stokkseyri and nearby Eyrarbakki are beautiful fishing villages, home to a couple of interesting museums, including the Eyrarbakki heritage museum, a beautiful small museum which provides a picture of life in the region throughout the centuries.