Society's Child
Alcohol poisoning deaths decline by 25% after Russia bans non-food alcohol products
RT
Mon, 16 Apr 2018 16:14 UTC
The press service of the Rospotrebnadzor agency told TASS that there were 677 alcohol poisonings over the New Year holidays in 2018, compared to 1,800 during the same period last year. The number of fatalities was 46 compared to 500 - an eleven-fold decrease, the press service added.
Overall, the number of fatal alcohol-poisoning cases in the country declined by 25 percent over the past five years, the watchdog said.
Russia introduced the ban on retail sales of alcohol-containing non-food products in late 2016, after at least 48 people in south Siberia's Irkutsk Region died from acute poisoning caused by drinking ethanol-laced bath lotion. Producers and distributors of the deadly lotion were apprehended and put on trial. In late February this year, an Irkutsk court ordered the principle producer of the lotion to be fined 250,000 rubles ($4,032) for illegally dealing with poisonous substances and for selling goods that pose a danger to the health and life of consumers.
In January, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said that the per-capita consumption of alcohol in the country dropped by 80 percent over the last seven years.
Quote of the Day
Rarely do we find men who willingly engage in hard, solid thinking. There is an almost universal quest for easy answers and half-baked solutions. Nothing pains some people more than having to think.
Through-out history and our modern world are many examples of government. Different ages, different citizens, different leadership styles. One...
Is it me???..........or does that thing look to have some type of mechanical device on its front shoulder........that extends down to its front...
Can't really even believe Trump was this stupid I believe it was a show coordinated with Russia and China to give the Blind American people some...
The number of immigrants will diminish once the Punjab is empty...
well we all LOVE being tracked, uh don't we? [Link]
Comment: Another factor in the decline might be that Russians have been adopting much healthier lifestyles in the past few years, consuming far less alcohol while exercising more and eating healthier food: