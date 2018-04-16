File photo

Hailstones of the size of cricket balls accompanied by heavy rain and thunder damaged hundreds of Assam-type houses at Shangpung, Nangbah and the adjoining areas in West Jaintia Hills on Sunday afternoon.

Around seven hundred houses were damaged in Shangpung alone.

Sources informed that the incident occurred around 2 pm. Rain accompanied by small hailstones also affected the Seng Khihlang Lympung at Sabahmuswang, Thadlaskein as most of the faithful had to take shelter either under a tree or inside their vehicle.