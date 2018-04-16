Hailstones of the size of cricket balls accompanied by heavy rain and thunder damaged hundreds of Assam-type houses at Shangpung, Nangbah and the adjoining areas in West Jaintia Hills on Sunday afternoon.Around seven hundred houses were damaged in Shangpung alone.Sources informed that the incident occurred around 2 pm. Rain accompanied by small hailstones also affected the Seng Khihlang Lympung at Sabahmuswang, Thadlaskein as most of the faithful had to take shelter either under a tree or inside their vehicle.