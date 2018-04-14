It's a real mix of weather in the Alps - and indeed most of the rest of the world's major ski regions - this week.There's been sunshine, rain and even lots of sow depending on the time and the place as the 2017-18 season continues to wind down.Most resorts have had at least some snow. Other areas posting good 24 hour totals in the past few days includeMost resorts will close by the end of this Sunday, if they have not done already, but dozens of the big name resorts will stay open for another week or two after that and some in to May and beyond.