7 people were killed in Dholpur, as a hailstorm hit the region on Wednesday, 11 April.
A hailstorm hit Rajasthan on Wednesday evening, leading to the death of twelve people in Dholpur and five people in Bharatpur, reports ANI. Several others were injured, who are currently undergoing treatment.

Train movement along the Agra-Dholpur line was also affected by the hailstorm.

ANI further reports that the roads flanking the respective regions were completely water-logged as a result of the storm, making it difficult for the locals to commute.

Commuters were trapped for hours on the roads due to water-logging caused by the hailstorm.
Firstpost Hindi says that in Dholpur traffic too came to a standstill, with people being stuck on the water-logged roads for hours.

Out of the twelve who were killed as a result of the hailstorm in Dholpur, majority of them were children, Firstpost Hindi reported.

Crops Affected by Hailstorm

As reported by Times Now Hindi, Alwar was hit by a hailstorm. In all of the three regions, farmers complained that crops had suffered greatly from the storm, the news channel said.

ANI adds that farmers also blocked the Mathura Expressway, in protest against damage caused to their crops.

According to DNA, the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted possible rain or thunderstorm or duststorm in Eastern Rajasthan on Wednesday. Their forecast adds that the harsh weather conditions will continue till Friday.