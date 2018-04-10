"Currently in Michigan, the number of overnights a parent has with his or her children, very much drives the amount of child support paid. That is the worst legislation ever passed. It discourages parents who receive child support payments to be agreeable to their children spending more time with the other parent as it would diminish that support."

"But unfortunately, that dollar does not go toward the child for child support. What I'm trying to figure out right now is when Missouri gets that money, where does that money go? Because if that money goes to the courts or goes to a bureaucracy, that means we have institutionalized a financial incentive to make sure that parents don't have equal shared parenting. And if that's the case that is a financial incentive, to quite literally, rip families apart."

"Government should never profit off of splitting children unequally between the mother and the father."

"70 percent of the arrears were owed by people who reported less than $10,000 a year in income. They were expected to pay, on average, 83 percent of their income in child support."

"The mother and the child don't see the payments, and the father, too poor to pay, can end up in a vicious cycle with the criminal justice system that amounts to a modern-day debtor's prison."

"We have zero evidence that it works. If the goal of the child support system is to get support for children, parents can't do that if they're incarcerated."

"What if we don't just come after them with enforcement measures, but actually help them build a relationship with their children, help them get a job?"

"Within six months, two-thirds of the parents receiving services had full-time employment. And within a year, three-quarters of them were working full time."

"Once you're found in contempt of court, the only option the court has is to put you in jail," Jamison said. Jailing non-paying dads does nothing for the kids. So, the judge started working with the County's Child Support Enforcement Division to create an army of social service agencies and employers to help these fathers get back on their feet."