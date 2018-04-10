© Alaa al-Faqir / Reuters

The UK is coming under increased pressure to join the US in its expected military action against Assad. Britain has a history of backing American foreign intervention without UN approval, a trend that could be set to continue.She added that the UK is working urgently with its allies to assess what happened, and said that those behind the attack will be held to account.The UK PM will chair a meeting of Britain's Security Council later today, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.May has condemned Syrian leader Bashar Assad and his Russian allies over an alleged deadly chemical attack in Syria.Calls to strike Syria come after reports of an attack in the formerly rebel-held city of Douma. On Sunday the White Helmets, a volunteer organization which operates in areas under the control of Syrian rebels, including groups linked to Al-Qaeda, published a statement that said a chlorine gas attack had taken place in the area on Saturday. The alleged attack was said to have killed dozens, including children.During a trip to Denmark, UK leader May condemned the Assad government for its "barbaric" targeting of civilians. "If they are found to be responsible, the regime and its backers, including Russia, must be held to account," May said.Later, in Stockholm, where May was meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, the UK PM added that: "We are working urgently with our allies to assess what has happened.Although May did not elaborate on the options available to the UK government,A No. 10 spokesman said that Britain would consider "a range of options" if it was confirmed that there was evidence of chemical weapons being used.The call was echoed by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who said that "a full range of options should be on the table" in response to the attack.William Hague, who served in the Foreign Office when the Commons blocked action against Assad in 2013, put pressure on May to take action in Syria - or risk "legitimizing" chemical weapons."Once we accept that it is just another aspect of war, that is what it will become in the conflicts of coming decades with an arms race in chemical agents steadily expanded and legitimized," the former Tory leader said.Last year, Trump launched airstrikes on a Syrian airbase following similar reports of an attack on Khan Shaykhun.- a notion pushed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Hague said that Russia would just "obstruct, deny and prevaricate.""I condemn it absolutely, I condemn the use of chemical or biological weapons in any scenario anywhere in the world," Corbyn said, adding:"I call on all parties to cooperate urgently with the UN in conducting an inquiry into this so we can find out exactly who delivered that chemical weapon.Some Labour MPs were left "disappointed" by Corbyn's comments, with MPs anonymously telling the Daily Telegraph that his stance was "unsurprisingly and depressingly weak" and "out of step with the general public [and]... out of step with Labour voters.""We are in total support of a fair and immediate investigation, when they ask for it," Lavrov said.