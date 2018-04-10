meteor over europe
© American Meteor Society (AMS) (screen capture)
Observers map: event 1336-2018
A bright green meteor fireball was observed and captured on camera as it streaked over Central Europe (Austria, S Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia) at 18:49 UTC (20:49 CET) on April 8, 2018. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 50 reports of the event (1336-2018) including numerous ones citing sonic booms and fragmentation.

According to Siol.net the event lasted about five seconds and was at least as bright as the moon. Meteorites may be possible.


The event was captured on video: