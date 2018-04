© Orange County Jail



The wife of U.S. Rep. Darren Soto was arrested at Disney Springs on Sunday on a charge of disorderly intoxication.Amanda Soto, 33, of Celebration, was with her mother at the West Side bus loop when Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Cory Heller saw her "holding ... her mother by the straps of the backpack she was wearing in an attempt to keep her from walking away," according to the arrest report.A security guard later told Heller that Soto and her mother had become "aggressive" toward each other.Heller, who said both Soto and her mother appeared intoxicated, helped them call an Uber vehicle to take them home but Soto began yelling profanities at Heller and the driver.She was booked into jail at 10:44 Sunday night, according to the jail's online database, and was later freed on bond. The charge against her is a second-degree misdemeanor."It should be noted that I attempted to calm Amanda numerous times from her agitated state and that even while attempting to speak with her she continued to utter that her husband is a congressman, therefore, she can do whatever she wants," Heller stated in the report.In a statement,"Yesterday, she drank too much and reached an argumentative state with a family member, which led to arrest,'' Soto said. "She deeply regrets her actions and takes full responsibility for them. Amanda and her physician will be reviewing her mental health treatment, immediately.''Soto, D-Kissimmee, was elected to Congress last year from District 9, which includes parts of Orange and Polk counties and all of Osceola.In July, Soto staffer Cecilia Cruz was arrested and charged with drunken driving after she struck a motorcyclist on State Road 417 following a work event.The incident was the second high-profile arrest at Walt Disney World last week. Jason Ethier, who goes by "ImJayStation" on YouTube, was arrested at the Ticket and Transportation Center outside Magic Kingdom on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest without violence