© Photo: Kurdistan 24



TENSION WITH US

A senior official in the Kurdish-run administration in northern Syria on Monday confirmed the presence of French forces in the region.Rezan Gilo, the joint chief of defense in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), told Kurdistan 24 there are French and US troops in Manbij, Raqqa, and all over northern Syria.he said, responding to some reports denying the presence of those forces in Rojava.Gilo added.Last week, Macron met a delegation containing senior officials of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) are a leading component, and gave assurances of French support to stabilize northern Syria.France raised Turkey's ire by meeting in Paris with a delegation that included YPG members that Turkey considers "terrorists."Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said France had taken a "completely wrong approach" on Syria, adding that he exchanged heated words with his French counterpart last week.Moreover, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said the French stance was setting Paris on a collision course with Ankara.Turkey has long complained about US support for the SDF which Ankara considers "terrorists."which Turkey considers a branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), locked in a three-decade fight against the Turkish army.- who said last week that the US would be "coming out of Syria very soon"-spoke to Erdogan on Fridaya White House statement said.