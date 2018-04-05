© University of Huelva/Prof. Jose M. Madiedo

YouTube user 'Meteors' reported a bright meteor over Spain on April 1, 2018. The meteor flew over the provinces of Granada, Almería and Murcia. The event was recorded by the SMART Project (University of Huelva) from the astronomical observatories of Calar Alto (Almería), La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo) and Sevilla.