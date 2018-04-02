snow, eggs, Easter
Weird Easter egg hunt this Sunday in Chapelle-des-Bois. 10 good centimetres (3.9 inch) of fresh snow, fallen in the night, covered the sweet sweets. But in the commune, we are far from being surprised: "Ten centimetres on April 1st, it is normal in Chapelle-des-Bois. But we knew better, remembers François, a resident. Last year, we had 20 centimeters (7.9 inch) of snow on May 1st!"

