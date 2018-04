© TASS



US Influence and Hegemony in the Broader Middle East

U.S. Central Command Military Base in Qatar

The Incirlik Air Force Base in Southern Turkey

Earlier in March, Johnny Michael, the spokesperson for the US European Command (EUCOM), denied "speculative" reports that the US military reduced its operations at Incirlik base, adding that all military activities continued normally.



A day before Michael's remarks, a Wall Street Journal report suggested that the US "sharply reduced" combat operations at the airbase and was considering permanent cutbacks there. (Al Jazeera, March 26, 2018)

Reminiscent of World War I, shifting alliances and the structure of military coalitions are crucial determinants of history.Today's military alliances, including "cross-cutting coalitions" between "Great Powers" are equally dangerous, markedly different and exceedingly more complex than those pertaining to World War I. (i.e the confrontation between "The Triple Entente" and "the Triple Alliance").NATO constitutes a formidable military force composed of 29 member states, which is largely controlled by the Pentagon. It is a military coalition and an instrument of modern warfare.Divisions within the Atlantic Alliance could take the form of one or more member states deciding to "Exit NATO".***In this article, we will largely be addressing a concrete case of a NATO member state's intent to exit the Atlantic Alliance NATO, namely Turkey's "NATO-Exit" and its evolving rapprochement with Russia as well as with Iran and China.Military alliances are being redefined.In turn, Turkey in Northern Syria is fighting against America's proxy Kurdish forces, i.e. one NATO member state is fighting another NATO member state.Russia's stance in relation to Turkey's military actions in Northern Syria is ambiguous. Russia is an ally of Syria, whose country has been invaded by Turkey, an ally of Russia."Moscow underscores that Turkey can calmly withdraw from NATO , and after doing so Ankara will have guarantees that it will not face any threat [from US-NATO] in terms of ensuring its own security," (According to statement of Turkish Air Force Major-general Beyazit Karatas (ret))Moreover, Ankara will be acquiring in 2020 Russia's state of the art S-400 air defense systemThe S-400 deal is said to have caused "concern" "because Turkey is a member of NATO and the [S-400] system cannot be integrated into NATO's military architecture".Has NATO's "heavyweight" (in terms of its conventional forces) namely Turkey chosen to exit the Atlantic Alliance? Or is Turkey involved in an alliance of convenience with Russia while sustaining its links with NATO and the Pentagon?The objective is to contribute to NATO "military deescalation" on Russia's Western frontier.Apart from Turkey, several EU countries including Germany, Italy, Greece (which has established defense ties with Russia) as well as Bulgaria could contemplate a NATO-Exit.(see image right)Turkey's withdrawal from NATO would have an immediate impact on NATO's land and naval deployments in the Black Sea basin, which in turn would affect NATO military capabilities on Russia's doorstep in Eastern Europe, The Baltic States and the Balkans.the Moscow-Ankara alliance facilitates the movement of Russian and Chinese naval forces to and from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean via the Bosphorus.Pakistan as well as India are full members of the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement (SCO).The broader structure of military as well trade/ investment alliances must also be addressed, including maritime routes and pipeline corridors.Turkey has an alliance of convenience with Iran. And Iran in turn is now supported by a powerful China-Russia block, which includes military cooperation, strategic pipelines as well extensive trade and investment agreements.with Qatar, Oman and Kuwait building an alliance with Iran (as well as Turkey), to the detriment of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.Saudi Arabia's economic blockade directed against Qatarin the Persian Gulf.In turn Qatar has the support of Oman and Kuwait. Needless to say, the GCC which until recently was America's staunchest Middle East ally against Iran is in total disarray.While Turkey is deploying troops in Qatar, it has also established the Tariq bin Ziyad military base in Qatar (in cooperation with the Qatari Ministry of Defense) under an agreement signed in 2014.The Qatar based Al Udeid US military facility is the largest in the Middle East. Under USCentCom,-which houses some 10,000 US military personnel-,in the ongoing conduct of US air operationsThere is however a fundamental contradiction:(i.e. an enemy of America). Moreover, Qatar's main partners in the oil and gas industry including pipelines are Iran and Turkey. In turn, both Russia and China are actively involved in the Qatari oil and gas industry.In response to Qatar's rapprochement with Iran, the Pentagon has already envisaged moving its Central Command headquarters at the Al Udeid Air Force base (image left) to the Prince Sultan Air Force base in central Saudi Arabia, 80 km south of Riyadh.Force base in central Saudi Arabia, 80 km south of Riyadh.Iran and Qatar cooperate actively in the extraction of maritime natural gas under a joint Qatar-Iran ownership structure.(For further details, see Michel Chossudovsky, Middle East and Asia Geopolitical Alliances , Global Research, September 17, 2017)In March 2018, Washington demanded that Qatar's Al Jazeera News agency register in the U.S. as a "Foreign Agent" intimating that Doha has an "alliance" with enemies of America, including Iran and Russia.In November 2017, Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani intimated during a visit to Washington that "Qatar does not rule out the possibility of a Saudi-led military operation against it".Meanwhile, the Pentagon is envisaging moving US Air Force facilities and personnel out of the Incirlik base in southern Turkey:The alliance between Washington and Ankara is in crisis. NATO is in crisis.We are at a dangerous crossroads.How to reverse the tide of war?"NATO-Exit" could become a rallying call, a movement which could spread across the European landscape.Both the European and North American anti-war movements should concretely focus their grassroots campaign on country-based "NATO-Exit" with a view to breaking the structure of military alliances required by Washington to sustain its global military agenda.Most of the heads of State and heads of government of NATO member countries have been coopted.Moreover, many of the West's civil society organizations and NGOs (financed by corporate foundations) are tacitly supportive of US-NATO "humanitarian wars".