Titled 'Salisbury Incident,' the six slide PowerPoint document was sent out to 80 top level foreign embassy officials in Moscow, according to Kommersant business daily, the news agency to which the document was leaked. The diplomatic effort was a bid to sway opinion and prepare the ground for the expulsions of over 100 Russian diplomats by more than 20 countries, which have been announced over the past three days.
Previously, the UK publicly suggested that it was "highly likely" Moscow had a hand in the poisoning of double agent Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, on March 4 in Salisbury, however, the leaked document takes a harsher line.
text, which bears the official HM Government letterhead and is dated March 22, said.
Comment: Rather, as Joe Quinn puts it, We Can Actively Assume That Skripal Was Poisoned by The British Government.
More specifically, it says Moscow is pursuing "thirty parallel lines of disinformation" in relation to the case. It also accuses Moscow of a "long pattern of malign activity," from the death of Alexander Litvinenko in 2006 to purported interference in the US election and an alleged coup attempt in Montenegro, both in 2016.
Commenting on the presentation on her Facebook page, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called its use "a large-scale attempt to manipulate global public opinion" and a "fiasco for Theresa May." "On the basis of these six pictures a decision has been made to assign a country responsibility for a chemical attack," Zakharova wrote.
Comment: A 6-slide PowerPoint? Well there you have it folks, 'undeniable proof'. For something so ridiculous we turn to Maria Zakharova for some common sense. Sputnik reports: