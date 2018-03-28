© Sutopo Purwo Nugroho ‏



North Sumatra

West Sulawesi

East Kalimantan

Landslides the deadliest disaster

Thousands of people have been affected by landslides and flooding in three provinces of Indonesia over the last few days.National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) said the landslide occurred during the evening of Monday, 26 March, 2018 in Aek Manis village, Sibolga district. Two people died, one was injured and three houses left severely damaged.Meanwhile a young child was swept away by floodwater in Aek Muara, also in Sibolga district, during the same evening.BNPB reported a major flood in Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi, on 22 March 2018. Over 3,000 people were affected, 1,089 houses were inundated and 7 people injured. The most affected areas were Simboro and Mamuju districts.The flood was caused by heavy rainfall which caused Rimuku, Karema and Mamyunyu rivers to overflow.with the Loa Janan Ilir area among the worst hit.The floods have prompted the Mayor of Samarinda city to declare emergency status to help expedite the disbursement of relief and recovery funds.Indonesia's National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB) said that so far this year, more people have died in landslides in Indonesia than any other type of natural disaster.Since 01 January 2018 there have been 197 landslides in the country, which have left 53 people dead, 60 injured and 1,369 homes damaged.Since 01 January this year 34 people have died in floods in Indonesia, 12 in tornadoes and 1 in an earthquake.