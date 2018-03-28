Iceland earthquake swarm
© Skjáskot/Veðurstofa Íslands
The earthquakes this morning with the largest shown as a green star on the map.
Almost thirty earthquakes occurred in North Iceland and the ocean north of Iceland last night. The largest earthquake of the swarm occured at 2.30 AM at a magnitude of 3.0. Its origins were around 20 km North East of Siglufjörður.

The swarm began at around 00.30 last night and most of them were at a magnitude of between 1.0 and 2.0. An earthquake of 2.8 occurred North East of Grímsey.

The Iceland Met Office sees no cause for concern but is carefully monitoring events.