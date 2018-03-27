© San Diego Fire-Rescue Department



A dead gray whale found in the water west of Black's Beach on Monday morning will be hauled to a landfill, officials said.Lifeguards spotted the lifeless mammal around 11 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Mónica Muñoz said.National Marine Fisheries decided that lifeguards could tow the carcass to Fiesta Island, she said. It will be anchored there for the night, then a city crew will haul it to a landfill in the morning.Jim Mulbery, a spokesman for with National Marine Fisheries, a federal agency, said officials will go to Fiesta Island on Tuesday to take a genetic sample of the whale. But it's not likely they will be able to determine a cause of death, he said."It's really badly decomposed," he said.Because the carcass was so close to shore, it's towed in for disposal rather than let it wash up on a beach, where it would have to then be disposed of.Gray whales are migrating north, as they do annually.