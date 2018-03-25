The first pyroclastic flow was recorded on March 25 from an explosive eruption on Kyushu's Mount Shinmoedake, which started erupting at the beginning of the month.The Japan Meteorological Agency announced that a pyroclastic flow was confirmed over a distance of about 800 meters west of the crater, but it did not approach any residential area.Eruptions began on March 1 with intermittent explosions from the crater, but this was the first recorded pyroclastic flow.According to the JMA, explosive eruptions were recorded at 7:35 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on March 25The last time an explosive eruption was recorded on Mount Shinmoedake was March 15.The JMA maintained the alert level for the volcano at 3, meaning people should stay away from the 1,421-meter mountain, which straddles Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.However, local residents were urged to be cautious about pyroclastic flows within an area of 2 kilometers from the crater as well as for large flying rocks within 3 kilometers of the crater.