Areas around Johannesburg and Pretoria were particularly badly hit. Strong winds have downed trees and heavy rain had flooded several roads, causing major traffic problems.
A massive sinkhole appeared on the M24 Route between Gauteng and Valhalla.
The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has asked road users to be careful following heavy rains, particularly when crossing bridges.
The heavy rain also caused some rivers to overflow, including the Hennops river, which has flooded wide areas of Centurion, south west of Pretoria.
Local media report that some homes in northern Johannesburg were evacuated. The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services were responding to the flooding incidents and said no injuries or fatalities have been reported.
Rainfall
South Africa Weather Service said that Pretoria recorded 145 mm of rain and Johannesburg 117 mm in 24 hours to 23 March. The average monthly rainfall for March in Johannesburg is about 90 mm, according to WMO figures.
Social media
Extensive #flooding in flood hotspot Centurion after Hennops breaks its banks due to heavy rain | 📸 Daléne Jacobs pic.twitter.com/qkslCE9Dn8— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 23, 2018
FloodUpdate: CoJ situation update:— Keitumetse (@Keitu_Letebele) March 23, 2018
New cases of flooding reported at the following areas; Klipspruit, Mark Street. Orlando West, Coka Street and Kilptown informal settlement. Response coordination by @CoJPublicSafety and @CityofJoburgZA in progress. pic.twitter.com/pRVNPeiolu
Pretoria - M24 Route: #SinkHole (Update): RT @firstgroup_FRT— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
*"ALERT"* The road leading to Valhalla from the R55 and vice versa *has collapsed* infront of the dumping site.. @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/z0NXI6ZB1V
JHB - #FLOODING Katlehong pic.twitter.com/fDa9CygLzr— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
ALERT☡::Current situation M1 North Athol three lanes affected. Please exercise caution when driving in this weather🌧. Reduce Speed limit☠ pic.twitter.com/mdy12whXKJ— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) March 23, 2018
JHB - #FLOODING N12 Highway: Daveyton off-ramp, via @KgabaTau pic.twitter.com/e4OKDv3pzC
— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
