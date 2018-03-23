Heavy snow and flooding wreaked havoc across large parts of the Balkans on Friday, forcing road closures, flooding homes and stopping ferries along the Adriatic coast.Croatian authorities said that only small vehicles were allowed on main roads leading toward the coast while trucks or buses could not pass. Citizens have been urged to avoid traveling.Snow has also fallen in neighboring Serbia, surprising the region in early spring, while a thaw has brought flooding to Bosnia.The U.S. Embassy in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, announced it was closing Friday due to inclement weather, and that appointments for consular services had been suspended.Some 200 army emergency personnel handed out food packages, drinking water and food for livestock in rural areas. Many villages were without power and only reachable by boat.Source: AP