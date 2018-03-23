Torquay sinkhole
The huge hole on Torquay seafront.
The main road between Torquay and Paignton has been closed after a large hole appeared in the pavement.

Torbay Council has described it as a 'major incident' with a 75-metre cordon in place on Torbay Road.

The road is blocked outside the Livermead House Hotel.

Temporary traffic lights are in place and they will remain for some time while emergency works are completed.

A full closure is now in place for emergency repairs following a large pothole appearing near the Livermead House Hotel.

There is very slow traffic and the A3022 Torbay Road is closed in both directions between Wheatridge Lane and A379 Torbay Road.

