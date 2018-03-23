© David Threlfo



In just two days, more than 300 millimetres of rain has fallen in parts of eastern New South Wales, resulting in flash flooding.A low pressure trough moving slowly along the NSW coast brought persistent rain and storms to parts of the Hunter and lower Mid North Coast during the last 36 hours.The heaviest falls so far have occurred on the Barrington Tops, where a rain gauge at Careys PeakWeatherzone recorded.This was the site's heaviest rain in at least nine years.Nearby, Dungog located north of Newcastle picked up 287 millimetres during the last 48 hours and Upper ChichesterLocal schools were also closed in Dungog yesterday and will remain shut today as a precaution.Forster's 174 millimetres during the 24 hours to 9am today was it's heaviest rain in 15 years.Williamtown received 122 millimetres during 24 hours,Tocal (124mm), Cessnock (66mm) and Nobbys Head (74mm) also had their heaviest rain since 2016 during the last 24 hours.Rain and storms will remain heavy over parts of the Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands Districts throughout today and tomorrow, with a severe weather warning in place for flash flooding.