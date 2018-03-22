Two people have been killed and five others are battling for their lives after they were hit by a lightning in Mulanje district.According to the Police Public Relations Officer for Mulanje, Gresham Ngwira, the deceased are Frank Smart and James Lipenga who both hail from Mothiwa Village in the area of senior chief Mabuka in Mulanje.Ngwira has told Malawi24 that the incident occurred on Tuesday 20th March 2017 in the noon hours and the two were pronounced dead upon arrival at Mulanje District Hospital."The incident happened Tuesday at around afternoon at Lauderdale trading centre following rains accompanied by thunder and lightning."As people were busy carrying out their normal businesses, rains accompanied by lightning, started. Suddenly, lightening struck seven people two of them were declared dead at Mulanje district hospital," said Ngwira.He added that the postmortem results show that the two died due to lightning shock.Meanwhile according to Ngwira the injured five people are receiving treatment at the district's hospital.