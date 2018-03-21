Earth Changes
Farmer killed by wild boar in Maharashtra, India - second such local death in days
Business Standard
Fri, 16 Mar 2018 14:11 UTC
In the first incident, a 65-year-old farmer, identified as Babarao Ramji Rathod, died while undergoing treatment in a local hospital after he was attacked by a wild boar in Daheli village today morning, officials said.
In another incident, police said, a wild boar attacked Kanta Wankhede (30), a resident of Ambika Nagar here, and she is currently admitted in a local hospital.
In the past few days, two people, including a woman, have died in such attacks, police informed.
Inspector Rita Uikey of the Darwa police station said a case of accidental death had been registered and further investigations were underway.
Source: Press Trust of India
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Scandinavian stone age society more reliant on fishing than previously thought - particularly aquatic mammals
- Woman accused of killing mother with glass shards - Removes eyes and leaves them on top of cardboard box
- Killary is sorry, but not really, that people misunderstood her when she said husbands forced their wives to vote for Trump
- California judge bars L.A. from enforcing gang injunctions that reduce crime
- Michael Moore blasts corporate media for non-stop anti-Russia coverage
- Fmr Abu Ghraib detainees describe the physical and mental trauma they continue to experience thanks to US torture methods
- Diversity trumps quality: Catholic university cancels women's conference because the speakers are too white
- In Salisbury, where ex-spy & daughter were allegedly poisoned, people own stake in Russian financial markets
- JFK Documents: US government planned false flag attacks to justify war with Soviet Union
- On the second day of spring a nesting bald eagle is caught on camera buried in snow in Hays, Pittsburgh
- Poor children officially fatter than rich kids, study reveals
- Farmer killed by wild boar in Maharashtra, India - second such local death in days
- Angry and upset: Daughter forced to show mum's ashes to disability inspector to prove dead woman is not fit to work
- Israel officially admits striking alleged 'Syrian nuclear reactor' in 2007
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- 1 injured in another Texas blast 'unrelated' to Austin serial bombing
- Chris Hedges: Building the iron wall of censorship
- How convenient: Torture report modified to save CIA Nominee Gina Haspel
- Western stooge Navalny accuses Sobchak of being 'Putin's agent'
- A political obituary for Jared Kushner: R.I.P to the President's son-in-law
- Killary is sorry, but not really, that people misunderstood her when she said husbands forced their wives to vote for Trump
- Israel officially admits striking alleged 'Syrian nuclear reactor' in 2007
- Chris Hedges: Building the iron wall of censorship
- How convenient: Torture report modified to save CIA Nominee Gina Haspel
- Western stooge Navalny accuses Sobchak of being 'Putin's agent'
- A political obituary for Jared Kushner: R.I.P to the President's son-in-law
- Turkish forces seize US weapons left by YPG 'terrorists' in Afrin
- Erdogan threatens to wipe out 'terror corridor' in Syria & Iraq
- Best of the Web: Russian Embassy tweet: 'If Poirot went to Salisbury'
- BoJo and NATO head on fact-free PR tour: Still no proof of Moscow's involvement but their "reckless behaviour" is to blame
- Robert Fisk: Why is Al Jazeera not airing a hard-hitting investigation into US and Israeli lobbying?
- Brennan's unhinged tweet-rant about McCabe's firing exposes how vulnerable the Deep State is
- US backed moderate decapitators shell Russian Embassy in Syria while claiming they want peace
- Stephen Lendman: OPCW likely to rubber-stamp UK claim about Skripal poisoning
- Former federal prosecutor and Mueller's witch-hunt critic Joe DiGenova joins Trump's legal team
- Ray McGovern: Former CIA chief Brennan running scared
- China to respond to 'Taiwan Travel Act' with diplomatic and military pressure: experts
- Iran successfully synthesized novichoks in 2016 from commercially available ingredients
- Lavrov: Japan joining US global anti-missile shield directly affects Russia's security interests
- Iranian FM blasts Bin Salman for war crimes in Yemen
- Woman accused of killing mother with glass shards - Removes eyes and leaves them on top of cardboard box
- California judge bars L.A. from enforcing gang injunctions that reduce crime
- Michael Moore blasts corporate media for non-stop anti-Russia coverage
- Fmr Abu Ghraib detainees describe the physical and mental trauma they continue to experience thanks to US torture methods
- Diversity trumps quality: Catholic university cancels women's conference because the speakers are too white
- In Salisbury, where ex-spy & daughter were allegedly poisoned, people own stake in Russian financial markets
- Poor children officially fatter than rich kids, study reveals
- Angry and upset: Daughter forced to show mum's ashes to disability inspector to prove dead woman is not fit to work
- 1 injured in another Texas blast 'unrelated' to Austin serial bombing
- As US empire declines it doubles down on denial of reality
- Modern Newspeak: How internet giants censor us to make sure we only hear what they want
- BDS vs AIPAC: Americans have a constitutional right to boycott Israel
- Populist MEPs invite Lauren Southern to speak regarding UK's use of terrorism act to censor free speech
- Here are the seven largest congressional payments the house has admitted
- Libtard Jim Carrey's completely grotesque portrait of Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Strained German hospital considering extra security measures after rise in trouble from migrant patients
- Welcome to Splitsville! Movement grows to allow sections of states to break away
- 50 years ago MLK was murdered, and the FBI did its best to help make that happen
- 37 killed, 35 injured in militant shelling of Eastern Ghouta market
- German Lawmaker: Syria has safe areas for return of citizens from Europe
- Scandinavian stone age society more reliant on fishing than previously thought - particularly aquatic mammals
- JFK Documents: US government planned false flag attacks to justify war with Soviet Union
- How Britain wrought destruction on the Palestinian homeland
- In 1974 CIA said Israel had A-bombs that could hit its neighbors
- Looking back: Fault lies on both sides after 25 years of NK negotiations
- SOTT Focus: My Lai Slaughter: 50 Years Ago Today US Military Massacred A Village And Tried To Cover It Up
- Shroud of Turin Research Project: Interview with Dr. Alan Adler, scientist responsible for investigating 'Blood on the Shroud'
- Archaeologists at Oxford have unearthed vast discoveries which reveal what life was like in medieval times
- Mystery of alien-like skulls from medieval Europe revealed after 50 years
- CIA agents who were 'on the ground' prior to invading Iraq, knew it was going to be a disaster
- Fifth century mummy found to have human DNA but different anatomy
- 1978: The year today's world was made
- Research reveals surprising origins of Middle Ages altarpieces
- Canadian fascists: In solidarity of Ukrainian fascism
- '2001: A Space Odyssey': How Kubrick and Clarke saw into the future
- What are some possible locations for the lost continent of Lemuria
- Excavation reveals ancient society buried disabled children like kings
- Primeval navigation indicates language began 1.5M years earlier than thought
- Bayeux revisited: A tale of medieval art and Victorian censorship (VIDEO)
- Archaeologists discover Roman military commander's sprawling residence beneath subway system
- Possible cure for blindness found as stem cell trial restores sight in two patients
- Fossilized brains of ancient 'sea monster' discovered in Greenland
- Darwin, we've got a problem: Reverse speciation and environmentalists playing god
- Understanding of liquid-to-glass transition process improves creation of metallic glass
- New Comet: C/2018 E1 (ATLAS)
- Pi is wrong! We should all be celebrating Tau Day
- The Black Hole in the JANUS Cosmological Model
- Evolve or die: Ancient humans learned to be social more than 320,000 years ago
- Volcanic thunder recorded for the first time
- Citizen scientists help NASA find out more about an aurora named Steve
- Coffee affects cannabis and steroid metabolism
- Babies can logically reason even before they can talk says new study
- Scientists in Russia testing lasers to blow up deadly asteroids
- Russia responds to Western warmongering... by announcing plans for manned Mars mission and lunar base
- Red alert: Jupiter's 'spot' turning orange and changing shape
- Astronaut Scott Kelly has different DNA than twin brother after one year in space
- The big bang was not the beginning
- Hawking's Paradox: A brief history of Stephen Hawking and his legacy
- If Earth ever receives signals from alien civilization, they will probably already be dead
- Nature plus nurture: How biology breaks the 'cerebral mystique'
- On the second day of spring a nesting bald eagle is caught on camera buried in snow in Hays, Pittsburgh
- Farmer killed by wild boar in Maharashtra, India - second such local death in days
- Spain, Germany and Romania blanketed with snow and ice as the spring gets off to freezing start in Europe (PHOTOS)
- Strange sound heard in the skies of Billingshurst, UK
- Yellowstone's Steamboat geyser sees rare eruption weeks after tremor swarm (VIDEO)
- Fourth Nor'easter this month to bring snow and on the first day of Spring - and we can expect more to come
- The coming grand solar minimum can cause global cooling
- Huge hailstones pummel Cullman, Alabama (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
- Record rainfall for a March day causes flash floods in the north of the Dominican Republic
- Ambae volcano in Vanuatu rumbling again, fresh ashfall
- Horse rescued from sinkhole in Brazil
- Two dead whales wash up on the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada
- Dead sperm whale found at beach in Bali, Indonesia
- Incredible images after trio of nor'easters batter New Brunswick, Canada (VIDEO,PHOTOS)
- Huge 100ft wide sinkhole drains canal in Cheshire, UK
- Extreme hailstorm pounds Brazos Valley, Texas (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
- Avalanche kills 2 skiers with another 2 missing in Valais, Switzerland
- Winter in Switzerland makes March comeback
- Idaho ski resorts receive late winter dollop of snow - up to 18 inches in 24 hours
- Mysterious optical phenomenon sighted over Scotland
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Chemical Sensitivities? The problem with 'fragrance'
- Study: How Coca-Cola declared war on the 'public health community'
- Vaccine immunity & natural immunity - what's the difference?
- Benefits of the 'Asian squat'
- Is your brain wired to just say 'yes' to opioids?
- Are you 'fit sick'?
- Green tea, caffeine and the metabolic rate
- Measles carried by travelers who flew to Detroit, Newark & Memphis
- Food affects your mood: Nutrition is a potent ally against depression
- 'Widespread contamination': Top bottled water brands contaminated with tiny plastic particles
- Interview with Dr. Stephanie Seneff: Glyphosate herbicide and how to detox it
- Big jump in kidney stones
- Low magnesium levels make vitamin D ineffective
- Can you taste the pesticides in your food?
- National Institute of Environmental Health Scientists call BPA exposure 'presumed health hazard' for hyperactivity
- 'Disease X': The mystery killer keeping scientists awake at night
- SOTT Focus: Lethal Sex -The Rise of Sexually Transmitted Diseases in the Age of Postmodernist Liberalism
- EPA plans to slash funding for animal testing
- World's oldest woman had an 'awful' diet - and lived to be 122
- Daylight saving time has a dark side
- Busy hands make happy brains
- The role of brain waves: Focus attention and keep the information flowing
- On sovereignty and becoming more resilient
- What you pay attention to ends up controlling your life
- Three guidelines for truth-telling
- Three reasons people botch big decisions
- Walk off your depression! Exercise often works better than medication to improve mental health
- Does mind-wandering spur creativity?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Is anybody home? Dissociation and ......oh, I forgot
- Who's got the time? Why time seems to fly - or trickle - by
- Taking ownership of your problems: From blame to responsibility
- Depressed people find it harder to differentiate between similar memories, lack of new cells in hippocampus suspected culprit
- Cause of synesthesia identified in the brain
- New study shows psychopaths' disregard for others is not automatic
- The necessity of proper socialization and shame in society
- 'Hold onto your kids' - Dr. Gabor Maté talks about the effects of childhood trauma
- The law of unintended consequences: Logical fallacies and mental models
- Parenting behaviours that cut suicide risk 7 times
- No hugging allowed! We are living through a crisis of touch
- CBT: The cure for social anxiety that works for 85% of people
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Maybe it's not such a crazy idea to believe the Illuminati controls the world
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
Quote of the Day
I never would have agreed to the formulation of the Central Intelligence Agency back in '47, if I had known it would become the American Gestapo.
Recent Comments
It's spelled "planer", not "plainer".
A good point that I often make George. Also, consider this. Where are the fossil remains of all the in-between species along this evolutionary...
He's such a fugly media whore: Michael Moore✔@MMFlintThe CIA has determined Russia hacked into our election to help elect Donald J. Trump. Now...
Ask yourself, if God pointed a gun at your head and said guess right or die and go to heck...(and that one of the two below answers was correct:":...
:O Jim Carrey is still alive?! Haven't seen him in any 'work' in years... artistically, he's been dead for many years... a couple of decades...