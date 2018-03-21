A farmer was today killed and a woman injured in two separate attacks by wild boars here, police said.In the first incident, a 65-year-old farmer, identified as Babarao Ramji Rathod, died while undergoing treatment in a local hospital after he was attacked by a wild boar in Daheli village today morning, officials said.In another incident, police said, a wild boar attacked Kanta Wankhede (30), a resident of Ambika Nagar here, and she is currently admitted in a local hospital.Inspector Rita Uikey of the Darwa police station said a case of accidental death had been registered and further investigations were underway.Source: Press Trust of India