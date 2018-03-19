Flash flood

Torrential rain causes flash floods in Belo Horizonte in Brazil
Cosmic rays are intensifying, there are now so many sources saying so. Now add into this the weakening magnetosphere, wandering jet streams and out of season extreme weather, then you see that the 400 year cycle in our Sun termed a Grand Solar Minimum, is here. Atmospheric compression event in Brazil, records snows on tap for Europe and Japan, but still the media won't connect the cosmic ray dots.


Sources