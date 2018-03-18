Two schoolboys were killed and a house wife was injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in Matiranga, Guimara and Mahalchhari upazilas of the district on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Sadhan Tripura, 15, a class five student of Matiranga Model School in Matiranga and Mikita Tripura, 10, a student of Shwashanpara Primary School of Guimara.In Mahalchhari, Shefalika Chakma, 25, a house wife survived with critical burn injury during lightning around 4:30pm and was taken to a local healthcare centre.