A late-winter storm moving through California is piling up snow in the Sierra Nevada, making travel hazardous and raising avalanche danger.The National Weather Service says theForecasters say travel across the Sierra is highly discouraged through early Saturday, and drivers should expect chain controls, delays, possible closures and treacherous conditions.Despite potential problems, the storm is boosting the Sierra snowpack, which is a vital part of California's water supply and was well below average when officials measured it early this month.Source: AP